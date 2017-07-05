Broadcaster track added for World of Bluegrass 2017

In recent years, the International Bluegrass Music Association has been instituting new focus tracks at their annual World Of Bluegrass convention for their different membership categories. We have seen these new tracks set up for songwriters, event producers and talent buyers, and a special accredited continuing legal education track for those in the legal profession. This is all done in service to the association’s desire to cater equally to the many facets of the bluegrass industry that make up the IBMA.

For 2017, a new track has been created for bluegrass broadcasters, designed for both new and veteran radio folks, including seminars for professional development like vocal coaching, choosing content, and the various digital formats. These will occur during the three-day business conference, running September 26-28.

There will also be a get-together during the week where broadcasters and label reps can meet and mingle, and a similar reception for radio people and artists. The long-running DJ taping session be retained as well, and held on Wednesday, September 27.

Each of the various focus tracks are meant to answer the question, “What’s in it for me to attend World Of Bluegrass?” Further details on each can be found online.

Of course, every year there are a plethora of seminars and performance opportunities for artists and bands, plus nearly unlimited spaces for jamming.

IBMA even offers a discount for first time attendees, with additional discounts for IBMA members. A full list of member benefits can be found on their web site.