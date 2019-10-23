Bro-country White Dove – the final edit

I realized that after last week’s bro-country, four-writer co-writing session produced that moving alternate version of White Dove (I didn’t say how it moved you, or what it moved you to do, just that it was moving), you may have been left with a slightly dissatisfied feeling. Perhaps that was dissatisfaction with just a hint of nausea. That’s because I left it unfinished, and just like the restaurant with the terrible food and the portions that are too small, we still crave a completed song, even if the song is dreadful. Otherwise we find ourselves completing it in our own minds, and that’s not healthy for anyone’s mind. I know because that’s what I’ve been torturing myself with since last Wednesday.

So here’s the rest of Bro-country White Dove, just so I can get the thing out of my head forever.

Thirty minutes after we left our four Music Row writers, they wrapped the song up and sang a rough demo before moving on to their second, third, and fourth songs they wrote that day: “Yeah Man,” “Hell Yeah, Buddy,” and “Rank Stranger” (“Let me be your rank stranger, in my Ford Ranger . . .”).

The melody is every bro-country song you already know, so that’s easy:

Verse 1:

In the deep rolling hills of old Virginia

Put ‘er into 4-wheel, let the games begin, yeah

It’s Saturday night and we’re just gettin’ started

Down to the river and you know it’s time to party

Verse 2:

Barbecue stain on her tight white tank top

Lookin’ so good I wanna party till the sun’s up

I gave her a ride in my big red Dodge Ram (product placement)

Offered her a sandwich, cole slaw and grilled ham

Yeah (oh yeah), Yeah (oh yeah)

Chorus:

She’s my little white dove, she gives me that good love

Everything I want on a moonlit night

Two kegs on a flatbed, step back jump ahead

You know she’s gonna make me want to fly, sky high

My white dove

Verse 3:

Just me and some buddies we’re out to make it happen

Jim, Jack, Troy-boy, and General Patton

But when she comes around, well you know I want to ditch ‘em

Leave ‘em in a double wide with a big kitchen

Verse 4:

Now she’s standing real close and I pour her a cold one

Two lawn chairs, I just gotta unfold ‘em

She gives me that look and it makes me want to quiver

Oh did I mention that we’re down by the river?

Yeah (oh yeah), yeah (oh yeah)

Chorus:

She’s my little white dove, she gives me that good love

Everything I want on a moonlit night

Two kegs on a flatbed, step back jump ahead

You know she’s gonna make me want to fly, sky high

My white dove

It could really have happened that way.

That wasn’t my statement, by the way, that was the bridge. Then just add another chorus.

The above is naturally presented with deepest to apologies to Carter Stanley. It’s now out of my brain for good, I hope. As a cleanse, I’m going to listen to the real White Dove (Columbia version).