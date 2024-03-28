Bradly Parsons to Chosen Road

Hard working bluegrass gospel group Chosen Road has announced a change in personnel.

Josh Hicks, their banjo player for the past three years, is leaving the band to travel with his wife to South Korea to serve as missionaries.

Guitarist and band leader Jonathan Buckner shared that he and his bandmates offer Josh their full and enthusiastic support.

“While we are saddened to see Josh go, we are excited for his family’s future, and commit to supporting them in any way necessary. Josh’s farewell from the band took place last weekend, during which we presented him with a token of appreciation and a handmade Bible for his mission work in South Korea.

We love Josh and his family. They will always be a part of the Chosen Road family. We ask everyone to pray for them as they start this new journey.”

Hicks has nothing but praise for his soon-to-be former bandmates as he looks to a new adventure.

“Chosen Road invited me to join them right after my son was born in 2021, and it was an answer to my prayers. I had prayed for an opportunity to be involved in ministry again, and God used this band to answer that prayer. Little did I know that they would have such a profound impact on my life. I thought I was joining a bluegrass gospel band, but these guys have a heart for the broken, the forsaken, and the lost that has inspired me.

Jonathan and the rest of the band have taught me much about hard work, dedication, and perseverance. They have prepared me and my family for the next chapter God has placed in our lives. If there is one word I would use to describe these guys, that would be ‘Real.’ I love all of the members, Zach, Tyler, Chris, Tim, and Jonathan, so much, and I’m overwhelmed at their impact on my family’s heart.”

As a touring act of the past fifteen years, Chosen Road has seen many such personnel changes along the way. And here they are again. Staring in April, current bass player Tyler Robertson will switch back to playing banjo, and the band will welcome Bradly Parsons in on bass.

Parsons has been working this past few years with Jeff and Sheri Easter, a job for which Buckner had recommended him. The two are childhood friends, and both are excited about getting to tour together.

Jonathan again…

“I have known Bradly since he was seven, when some dear friends adopted him from a children’s home in Tampa, FL. I’ve always considered him a little brother. Over the years, I’ve enjoyed watching him grow into a fine young man, and quite an accomplished musician.

Three years ago, I had the opportunity to put his name in the hat when Jeff and Sheri were looking to hire someone. He’s done an outstanding job with them.

When I knew Josh would be leaving the band, I called Jeff and told him I would like to offer Bradly a job. Jeff and Sheri are such a class act. They were one hundred percent supportive of Bradly as well as Chosen Road. I’m forever grateful for their friendship and professionalism.

The one transition played out the way it always should, but often doesn’t. We’re all on the same team. We’re all trying to make the world a better place through music. We’re just a tiny part of the larger story that God is writing.”

Visit the Chosen Road web site to see where they will be touring throughout the year.