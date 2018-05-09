Borrowed Tyme and Nick Chandler & Delivered to Behind The Mic

Dawn Mac and her new agency, Behind The Mic Entertainment have two new signees to announce. Both Nick Chandler & Delivered from western North Carolina and central Indiana’s Borrowed Tyme Band have just joined the roster.

Chandler has been touring with his band since 2005 and signed last year with Poor Mountain Records. Like the label, he and his band focus largely on bluegrass Gospel. Nick plays mandolin, with Bo Bullman on guitar, Matthew Norton on bass, and Evan Fowler on banjo.

Dawn says of Chandler and his band…

“Nick Chandler and Delivered is one of the best kept secrets in all of Bluegrass music. I am excited and honored to be working with these fine folks.”

Borrowed Tyme is a newer group, working together since 2015. They are led by Roger Brown on mandolin with Josh Wood on banjo, Dan Canerday on guitar, and Rick Wilson on bass. They are signed to Bonfire Recording, an associated company to Pinecastle Records.

Of them, Dawn says…

“Borrowed Tyme Band is on course to be one of the hottest new bands out there and are quickly proving they have what it takes to not only make their mark in this business but will be around for years to come. I am excited about the opportunity to represent them in this new capacity and look forward to working with them.”

Behind The Mic will represent both of these groups for live performances, along with Beracha Valey and Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome. You can find more information online.