Bonfire Booking Agency launches in Nashville

Bonfire Music Group, under the same ownership as Pinecastle Records, has announced another move in their expansion into a full service agency within the bluegrass, roots and Americana music communities.

To add to their record label, recording studio, and recently formed artist management arms, today they have made public their latest move, the incorporation of Bonfire Booking Agency as part of their Nashville operation. Experienced artist rep, Ryan Slone, has been hired as vice president, bringing his many years with Ovation Artist Group and New Frontier Touring to bear. He will work in the east Nashville office alongside the agency’s president, Steve Johnson.

Ryan says that he jumped at the chance to join this fast moving company, and to work with Johnson.

“I’ve admired Steve Johnson’s work for several years, and I couldn’t pass up this incredible opportunity. I will continue to put artists first as we expand our roster and team.”

They start out with an impressive inventory of talent, including bluegrass artists Dale Ann Bradley and Bowregard, plus Americana acts The Jake Hartley Band, Dirty Streets, and Mike & Amy Aiken among them.

Ethan Burkhardt, CEO of Bonfire Music Group, believes that they can now offer all that touring artists need to compete in today’s music industry.

“One component of the music business that all artists are looking for is a strong booking agent who can get them the work they are looking for. We’re excited to welcome Ryan and his incredible roster of musicians to Bonfire. We’re incredibly lucky to start this new venture with a full artist roster. With that said, we expect to bring on additional agents in the near future to allow us to grow the roster.”

In addition to his years of direct experience working in the industry, Ryan has earned an MBA from Belmont University with a concentration in Music Business. He had previously graduated from Ohio University with a bachelors degree in telecommunication and audio production.

More details about the various services available from the Bonfire Music Group can be found online.