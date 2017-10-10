Bob Perilla recuperating in rehab

Veteran DC bluegrass bandleader Bob Perilla is recovering from injuries received when his motorcycle toppled over on top of him recently.

Bob is currently recuperating at a rehab center near Marriottsville, MD. He had been hospitalized following the accident, but checked himself out prior to a complete rcovering and is now in rehab to ensure that he heals properly.

We don’t have any further details about his injuries, but understand that a full recovery is expected.

For many years he has led the band Bob Perilla’s Big Hillbilly Bluegrass, based in the District of Columbia. They not only perform regularly in area clubs, but travel regularly for State Department tours overseas. Bob has long cherished being able to represent the United States and bluegrass music to music lovers across the world.

Get well soon!