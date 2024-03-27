Bob Minner to Billy Blue Publishing

Ed Leonard, Bob Minner, Joe Dan Cornett, and Jerry Salley at Billy Blue Publishing

Just a month after Bob Minner, a noted bluegrass guitarist and songwriter, had inked a recording deal with Billy Blue Records, the company’s publishing arm, Billy Blue Publishing, has likewise signed him up. It is actually a co-publishing agreement with MInner’s own song publishing company, Bluestring Songs International.

Bob has been a life long grasser, though he spent three decades earning his living as a multi-instrumentalist in country artist Tim McGraw’s touring band. He restated his flatpicking street cred with a 2022 tribute album to Norman Blake, From Sulphur Springs to Rising Fawn, with an all-star crew of guitarists.

Also a successful songwriter, his original contributions have been recorded by the likes of Authentic Unlimited, Blue Highway, Volume Five, Dailey & Vincent, Ronnie Bowman, Jim Lauderdale and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Shannon Slaughter, and Blue Moon Rising.

Joe Dan Cornett, Billy Blue Publishing’s Creative Director, said of his latest signee…

“I’m so excited to have Bob Minner join our Billy Blue Publishing family. As a renowned songwriter and guitarist, his expertise will prove to be invaluable. I’m ready to team up with him and get to work!”

For his part, Minner says that he is delighted to join the team.

“I am extremely honored to be a part of Billy Blue Publishing. I was raised in a deep bluegrass upbringing in Missouri, and bluegrass has always been my creative passion. A huge thanks to Ed Leonard, Jerry Salley, and Joe Dan Cornett for this opportunity.”

He joins a team of writers at Billy Blue with a good many hits among them, including Laura Leigh Jones, Bill Whyte, David Morris, Donna Ulisse, Dave Adkins, Alan Bibey, Jason Barie, Kristy Cox, Jerry Cole, John Meador, Mike Richards, Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, Eric Marshall, Ben Marshall, Carson Peters, Darrell Webb, and Rick Lang.

Billy Blue Records is expecting to release more of Bob’s new music this fall.