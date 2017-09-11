Bluegrass Pride wins San Francisco parade prize

The Bluegrass Pride group we mentioned last week were chosen by online vote as the Best Overall Contingent in this year’s San Francisco Pride Parade. Affiliated with the California Bluegrass Association, they designed and entered a float in the June event, with three live bands performing bluegrass music along the parade route.

They were selected from 270 various floats and marching groups in 2017, and say that their float marks the first time any bluegrass group has participated officially in a gay pride event.

In a statement acknowledging their win, Bluegrass Pride social media director Kara Kundert expressed their gratitude to everyone who assisted them in this venture.

“Thank you again to all that helped to make the inaugural Bluegrass Pride such a success — if you marched with us, represented us in your community with stickers and t-shirts, donated money, cast a vote our way, or told your friends and family about our movement, then this victory belongs to you! We’re looking forward to making next year’s Bluegrass Pride celebration even more full of love, smiles, singing, dancing, fiddle tunes, and racing fast pickin’, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

You can find out more about this organization online.