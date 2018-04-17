Bluegrass Museum rebrands ahead of grand opening

“We have been the home of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame since day one, so it’s time our name reflects that. Much like the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, we are the worldwide destination for our genre, bluegrass music.

It’s more than a name change. This new branding sets the stage for the October grand opening of our new facility.”

The Center is under construction now, and is set to open during a three-day celebration October 18-20, featuring live music, new exhibit openings, special guests, and the honoring of the pioneers of our music. The new location is just three blocks from the museum’s current location, and is situated along the Ohio River waterfront. It will offer a much larger space for exhibits and storage, plus a number of live music venues and a restaurant to attract both visitors and downtown inhabitants.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum has also announced that Assistant Director, Carly Smith, will now be serving as the Marketing Director, handling graphic design and media relations for the museum and their annual festival, ROMP.

You can find much more information about the Museum and Hall of Fame online.