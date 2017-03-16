Bluegrass In The Bottoms launches in KC

A new bluegrass music festival will take place in Kansas City, MO this spring.

Bluegrass In The Bottoms is scheduled for May 19-20, bringing lots of music and craft beer to the city’s West Bottoms region. Located where the Missouri and Kansas Rivers meet, the formerly industrial area is now home to trendy shops, art galleries, and restaurants favored by younger residents.

Talent buyer Hank Wiedel tells us that this new event was inspired by having the annual Folk Alliance conference and festival in KC. Their plan is to get Bluegrass In The Bottoms established in the public consciousness prior to the time Folk Alliance moves on to its next host city.

“We’re really excited to have something like this in Kansas City, because bluegrass and folk music have remained a strong presence in the music community. It’s important to not only preserve and celebrate, but also continue to develop the bluegrass community in KC.”

The acts coming in for the first year are also chosen to appeal to a younger crowd. Greensky Bluegrass, Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, and many others on the more progressive side of the bluegrass world are set to appear.

All festival events will take place on the outdoor stage at Knuckleheads Saloon, keeping with the trend towards multi-day festivals in urban settings.

Special travel packages will be announced soon, combining hotel stays with festival tickets. Further details can be found online.

Welcome Bluegrass In The Bottoms!