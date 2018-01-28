Bluegrass Grammy winners for 2018

As has been their custom, the Grammy awards for bluegrass and Americana artists and recordings were announced this afternoon, the infamous “announced earlier in the day” portion of the proceedings that is sometimes referenced during the televised evening program. Like the participants in jazz, Gospel, blues, reggae, Latin, and roots music, we in the bluegrass world are grateful to be included in this annual celebration, and cherish the awards as completely as any other genre.

Officially billed as the 2018 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, the afternoon show distributes more than 6 dozen awards, and moves quickly through the categories to get them all in. Sometimes it feels a bit disrespectful to the extremely talented artists being recognized, but with so many awards to go through, it is perhaps inevitable.

And the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album goes to (a tie!):

Laws Of Gravity – The Infamous Stringdusters

All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live] – Rhonda Vincent And The Rage

Congratulations, and well done!