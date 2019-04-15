Bluegrass From The Bluegrass on Willie Country

Bluegrass lovers in south central Kentucky have a new outlet for hearing new music on the radio.

WillieCountry, simulcasting in Bowling Green, Jackson, and Murray, KY, as well as Union City, TN, is now airing a local show called Bluegrass From The Bluegrass on Sunday mornings from 10:00 a.m. until noon. The new show launched about two months ago, and is hosted by James Coates in Bowling Green.

James’ broadcast career started in 1989, and he has worked at a number of stations throughout Kentucky. At one point he earned a living producing weather reports and forecasts for 200 independent stations from his home studio.

Coates hosts two other programs for the station now, the Real Trader show from 7:30-9:00 a.m. weekdays, where folks call in to buy, sell, and swap goods, and The James Coates Show from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the stations primary real country format.

But bluegrass is his first love. Coates has been picking and singing bluegrass for years, and currently plays bass with the Sassy Brown bluegrass band from Evansville, IN.

He invites bluegrass lovers to join him Sunday mornings for Bluegrass From The Bluegrass over the air on multiple frequencies throughout the region:

Jackson, KY – Froggy 104.1, 92.3 The HOG, JJ97.7, WLLI 94-FM

Bowling Green, KY – 107.9FM, 1340AM, 94.1FM, Beaver 96.7, WUHU 107

Murray, KY – Froggy 103.7, 1340 WNBS, BZB 104.5

Union City, TN – WENK WTPR, KF99, KQ105

You can also listen live via online streaming anywhere in the world.