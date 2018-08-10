Bluegrass cover of Tom Sawyer from Blueberry Grass Band

The Blueberry Grass Band is a French Canadian group from Saguenay Lac St-Jean in Quebec who use acoustic instruments to create grassy arrangements of both the French and English music of Canada. They perform regularly at Epcot Center in Orlando in the Canadian Pavilion.

Marie-Noëlle Claveau is the singer, with Pascal Beaulieu on guitar, Sébastien Savard on fiddle, David Simard on percussion, Benoit Girard on banjo, and Charles Gagnon-Gilbert on bass.

Recently they produced this music video of them playing a version of Tom Sawyer by Rush in their unique style.

See what you think.

If you read French, you can learn more about the band online, or at their Facebook page.