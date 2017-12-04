Bluegrass Christmas from Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers

Finland’s top bluegrass act, Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers, have joined the 2017 Christmas parade with a two-sided single release timed for the holidays.

The “A” side of the digital single is a new song from Syren, Bluegrass Christmas, taking a cue from Elvis’ classic track, Blue Christmas. Like most of Jussi’s music, this one hews closely to the style as Bill Monroe presented it to us.

Then for the “B” side, The Groundbreakers offer a new tune from their talented banjo man, Tauri Oksala, called Drop C Ride. It’s a unique tune in that Tauri plays it in the familiar drop C tuning, though the song is in the key of G, giving an unexpected low note against the 4 chord as it goes along.

Jussi says that both tracks will be available soon on iTunes.