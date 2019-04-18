Blue Moon Rising to Wilson Pickins

Wilson Pickin’s Promotions has announced the signing of Blue Moon Rising to the agency. They will provide publicity and media services to the band, who have a new album coming soon on Mountain Fever Records.

The six-piece band is based in Tennessee, and features Keith Garrett and Chris West as co-lead singers and primary songwriters. Justin Jenkins is on banjo, Brandon Bostic on reso-guitar, Tim Tipton on bass, and Randall Massengill on guitar. West plays guitar as well, with Garrett on mandolin.

Melanie Wilson, principal with Wilson Pickins, says that these guys are ready to make a move in the industry.

“I’m so thrilled to be working with Blue Moon Rising. I’ve always loved their music and their talent is through the roof! I’m honored to be a part of bringing their incredible new project to the world.”

The band joins Dale Ann Bradley, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Amanda Cook and several others working with Wilson Pickins.

