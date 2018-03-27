Blue Highway back with KCA Artists

Following an experiment bringing representation and management in house, Blue Highway has come back to familiar ground, announcing a return association with KCA Artists in Nashville.

The agency, formerly known as Keith Case & Associates, is home to an impressive roster of bluegrass, roots, and acoustic artists. KCA also represents Seldom Scene, Peter Rowan, Lonely Heartstring Band, and Nashville Bluegrass Band along with Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, The Hillbnenders, and Maybe April.

Blue Highway has made an impressive run of 24 years to date, with only one member who wasn’t there at the founding. Together they have garnered 25 IBMA awards, 6 SPBGMA Awards, one Dove, and 3 Grammy nominations.

Original members Tim Stafford on guitar, Wayne Taylor on bass, Shawn Lane on mandolin, and Jason Burleson on banjo continue to lead the band’s efforts, with young Gaven Largent now joining them on reso-guitar. Their distinctive original material has long been Blue Highway’s hallmark, as it is on their most recent album, Original Traditional.

Lee Olson will be on point for Blue Highway at KCA, and Sherri George will remain handling management and publicity duties.

You can learn more about the band online.