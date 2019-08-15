Blooper reel for Carolina Blue and I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me

It’s doubtful that anyone in bluegrass has made as big a leap in the past year as Carolina Blue, from western North Carolina. They play a lively and exciting style of traditional music, with a decided Bill Monroe flavor. Their love of the older sound is apparent in everything they do, though most of the songs they record have been written within the band.

As for the Big Mon sound, mandolinist Timmy Jones plays remarkably like his hero, and fiddler Aynsley Porchak absolutely channels Kenny Baker. A Monroe lover’s dream!

They have recently shared with us a blooper reel of outtakes from the filming of their recent music video for the title track of their current Pinecastle album, I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me. It captures the band in some unguarded moments, and should bring a smile to their fans and bluegrass lovers in general.

First, here is the official music video…

…followed by two minutes of missed opportunities.

Along with Jones and Porchak, Carolina Blue is Bobby Powell on guitar, James McDowell on banjo, and Reese Combs on bass.

I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me is available wherever you stream or download music, or on CD and vinyl directly from the band.