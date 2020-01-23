Blooper reel and teaser video from Rob Ickes and Josh Swift

When reso master Josh Swift announced his departure from Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver a few weeks ago, he wasn’t planning on retiring from the music business. In fact, part of the reason he left was to give him time to try his hand at some other things that being associated with an aggressive touring act like Doyle’s didn’t allow. Since his departure, Josh has worked several shows with The Isaacs, and just yesterday shared that he would be touring this month with Lyle Lovett’s acoustic group.

Something else that had been high on his list was getting more involved in dobro instruction. And with that in mind, Swift has completed an in-depth interview with Rob Ickes for his new instructional venture with Big Music Tent. There Ickes runs Rob’s Reso Room, a subscription instructional service that allows members to access many hours of teaching videos for a monthly fee of only $40.

Rob has just released a short teaser video from their interview that includes some previews of the material covered, as well as some bloopers that didn’t make it into the final version.

Subscribers to Rob’s Reso Room have full access to the Swift interview, plus all the other content Ickes has provided. You can find all those details online.