Blast Off Winter Weekend scores in Ohio

The debut run of Brad and Lori Lambert’s Blast Off Winter Weekend in Wapakoneta, OH turned out to be a success, with grassers in the region coming out for workshops and concerts to get tuned up for the coming spring season.

All the festivities were held at the Moon City Music & Event Center, which the Lamberts run and where they host regular bluegrass events in western Ohio.

Lori shared some photos and this overview of the the Blast Off.

“Starting out the day was Brad Lambert (New Outlook) and Adam Schlenker (Denison University) teaching the Charting & Nashville Number System.

Then David Chichester from GBS sound productions gave a great presentation of the in and outs of stage sound for performing musicians. That was followed by a mandolin work shop by Brad Lambert, Brian Scott (New Outlook), and Mitch Meadors (Clay Hess Band).

The guitar workshop was led by Clay Hess and Adam Schlenker, who is the Coordinator of Bluegrass Studies at the Department of Music at Denison College in Columbus, Ohio. Edgar Loudermilk stepped up and did a great bass workshop.

Brad Lambert, Curtis Baumgartner (Edgar Loudermilk Band) and Mike Dean (New Outlook) also had a wonderful banjo workshop. Steve Gulley then joined in for a songwriting session, and closed out featuring a great song he penned titled Patching It Up.

Brad and Lori then joined Steve and Debbie Gulley for a harmony singing workshop, with selections like Don’t Touch Me, Satin Sheets, and Big Spike Hammer.

The Ol’ Hippie Bluegrass Show was broadcast live on site during the weekend.

The night ended with New Outlook taking the stage… then Steve Gulley & Friends. All instructors jumped in together and had an All Star show! Steve, Edgar, Clay, Mitch, and Chuck plus Brad Lambert joined in on dobro, and Debbie and Lori jumped in and sang a few. All of this plus meals was included for only $60.

Tickets are all ready going on sale for next year! Sign up now with Lori Lambert at mooncityevent@gmail.com. Vendors who set up included Park St. Music, Criswell Classic Banjo, and Paige Capo. Thanks goes to GHS as sponsor of the event. Also, at the Best Western Wapakoneta Inn the jamming continued.”

The hotel was taken over by bluegrass music going through halls!”

Check the Moon City web site for information on other shows coming up in Wapakoneta.