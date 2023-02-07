Black Vinyl 45 from Retro 78

Speaking of the SPBGMA International Band Championship, the 2022 winners, Retro 78, have signed a record deal and released their first single after taking Nashville by storm last year.

The group consists of six friends from across the Carolinas who got together for a jam in the summer of 2021. After playing all evening, the guys decided they sounded so good together, they needed to form a band. Hunter Motts is on banjo, Clint Groves on guitar, Kevin Street on guitar, Mike Street on bass, Jacob Jackson on mandolin, Jacob Turnbill on fiddle.

Retro 78 has signed with the newly-formed Ram Cat Records, run by bluegrass artist Kim Robins. As she slows down on touring, Kim has decided to share her business expertise with new and unsigned bands as a label head. We expect to have more about Robins and her future plans sometime soon.

For their first entry, the band has chosen a song called Black Vinyl 45, written by Trey Ward, which explores the way we all used to listen to new music back in the day. Clint takes the lead vocal, with harmony from Kevin and Mike.

Robins says that these guys epitomize what she loves about contemporary bluegrass.

“Ram Cat Music is thrilled to release the outstanding debut single, Black Vinyl 45, for our newly-signed band, Retro 78. Their high-energy stage show, skilled instrumentation, and soaring vocals embody all the qualities we were looking for in a flagship group. They have an innate ability to put their own ‘retro’ style spin on many different styles of acoustic bluegrass music, and always leave the audience wanting more with their gospel and classic country arrangements. They are certain to become a fan favorite and a household name on the bluegrass scene in no time.”

They cut the song in Myrtle Beach, SC with Alan Bibey engineering and co-producing with the band. Have a listen…

Black Vinyl 45 is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Expect to hear more soon about this dynamic group.