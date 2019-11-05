Bish, Bash, Bosh and mando tab book from David Benedict

In just a few short years, David Benedict has established himself as among the most creative and disciplined young mandolinists in the bluegrass community. First with Missy Raines, and now with Mile Twelve, and on his recent solo project from 2018, The Golden Angle.

Today he has some big news to share with the mandolin world, a surprise bonus track and an accompanying mandolin transcription book.

“Hard to believe that it’s already been a year since the release of my album, The Golden Angle. It really was a dream project to work with such amazing musicians on this! Now a year later, I’m celebrating by putting out this previously unreleased track from the album. Back when the record was first coming together, I was sad that there wasn’t a really good spot for this fun tune in the grand scheme of things. But now I’m very excited to finally be able to put this bonus track out in the world as a continuation of that dream project.

The tune is called Bish Bash Bosh—a term I picked up from my wife who’s from Northern Ireland. Basically, the phrase means ‘that’s that.’ And that sums up this tune very well. This straight forward arrangement of the music really showcases the dead-on playing from Mike Barnett (fiddle), David Grier (guitar), and Missy Raines (bass). Hope you enjoy!”

But that’s not all! Benedict has released a transcription book for the breaks he plays on The Golden Angle, which is available as a PDF online.

“Also, for any fellow mandolin nerds, I’m further celebrating the anniversary of the album with the release of a transcription book of all the mandolin tunes and solos that I played on the album. The book features tablature and standard notation as well as many pages of prose with behind-the-scenes info on the composing and recording process. Happy picking!”

Bish Bash Bosh is available now wherever you stream or download music online.