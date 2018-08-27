Billy Ray Latham memorial this weekend in Nashville

The promised memorial celebration for noted banjo player Billy Ray Latham has been scheduled for this weekend. Billy passed away on August 21 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville at 80 years of age after several years of declining health. He had played with both The Country Boys and The Kentucky Colonels in California with Clarence and Roland White, and eventually joined The Dillards during their country/rock era.

At the time of his passing, friends in Nashville promised to hold a get-together in his honor, as they weren’t aware of funeral plans, and they have followed through with a memorial this Saturday, September 1, at 2:00 p.m. It will be held at The Station Inn in Nashville, and is open to all who would like to attend.

According to organizer David Foster, doors will open at the Station at 1:00 p.m., with a memorial service slated to begin at 2:00. This will be a very informal event, and while music has not been planned, friends who may wish to play or sing one of Billy’s favorite song will have an opportunity to do so after the service. Primarily, the afternoon is meant as a place where friends can gather and remember Latham, share their stories, and reminisce about his life.

Foster asks that anyone planning to attend please RSVP by email so that he will know how many people to expect.