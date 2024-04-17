Big Wheels video from Authentic Unlimited

Billy Blue Records has a music video this week for their current single with Authentic Unlimited, Big Wheels. And no, it has nothing to do with the popular children’s three wheel bike.

Written by AU bassist and vocalist Jerry Cole, this one is an addition to the truck driving song catalog, which Jerry explains thusly.

“Big Wheels tells the story of a guy who has just experienced heartbreak. In an attempt to get away from or dull the pain, he hitches a ride with a trucker in hopes that the sound of a turbo diesel and a jake brake coupled with the roar of the tires against the road may free his mind from the angst of lost love.”

While all of the band members appear in the video playing and singing in the studio, guitarist and tenor singer John Meador is the only one who shows up in the story portion as an actor, playing the narrator of the song, actually sung by Cole.

Eli Johnston is on banjo, Jesse Brock on mandolin, and Stephen Burwell on fiddle.

They turn in a bang up job on this fast moving grasser, in which Meador turns in a remarkable tenor performance.

Check it out…

Big Wheels, and the full So Much For Forever album on which it is included, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the band.

Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.