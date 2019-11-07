Bernie Taupin exhibit comes to the Earl Scruggs Center

The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC will be the permanent home of a new exhibit created by Bernie Tapuin, entitled He Will Set Your Fields on Fire.

Taupin, a renowned visual artist as well as a multi-award winning lyricist who co-wrote for many years with pop icon Elton John, visited the Center yesterday for the opening of the exhibit. It includes a new piece of art from Bernie, created in honor of Earl Scruggs and his music, and a short film in which Taupin speaks of his love for what Scruggs accomplished with his banjo.

During the visit he viewed his piece in its permanent location, and met with guests and Center staff. Taupin said that there were “no words” to describe seeing his tribute on display in a museum dedicated to Earl Scruggs.

He Will Set Your Fields on Fire is an assemblage of items including a banjo, fiddle, and mandolin along with an American flag and some classic photos of Lester and Earl. It was obtained through a generous gift from private donors. It is situated next to a text panel that explains its significance, along with a screen where visitors can watch an interview Bernie gave to Earl Scruggs Center Executive Director, Mary Beth Martin, earlier this year.

JT Scruggs, Earl’s nephew and chairperson of the Center’s Board of Directors, is especially grateful to see this piece in their permanent collection.

“Earl’s influence has truly been international, and to think a renowned British-born artist has chosen to honor him in this way is overwhelming. We are truly indebted to our donors for this significant addition.”

The Earl Scruggs Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Shelby is located between Charlotte and Asheville, NC.