Béla Fleck talks to the New York Times

The New York Times hooked up yesterday with banjo hero Béla Fleck for a live, 45-minute interview/performance which they streamed in real time online.

He was joined in a tiny studio by Jon Pareles, the paper’s chief pop music critic, and by viewers who shared questions via Facebook from all over the world, as submitted by Times Music Editor, Caryn Ganz. They received some insightful questions from the audience, demonstrating how Fleck has become one of the few pop culture banjo sensations in the history of the instrument.

If you missed it on Wednesday you can still watch below.