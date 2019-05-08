Beautiful Hills of Home from Ralph Stanley II this week

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys have announced a new single, out this Friday, and a new Gospel CD due in July.

Unsurprisingly, the single is thick with the Stanley sound that his father personified all the years of his life. Even the title, Beautiful Hills of Home, sounds like something Ralph and Carter might have sung 60 years ago. But it’s a new one, composed by Billy and Joan Wise, that will be widely available for digital distribution on May 10.

In this video, II talks a bit about the song, his next album, Lord Help Me Find The Way, and the upcoming Hills of Home festival at the end of May which his father started almost 50 years ago. It also premieres the audio for the track, Beautiful Hills of Home.

Even though the new single won’t be available to consumers until Friday, radio programmers can get their copy now at AirPlay Direct.

II is also happy to announce that he has signed an agreement with Wilson Pickins Promotions for both publicity and booking services.