Baucom takes Fourth and Goal to the Hall of Fame

The NFL Hall of Fame, that is, in Canton, OH!

It’s the highest honor a football player can receive, being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Players are even known to kid one another after a great play that they are “Running all the way to Canton.”

Each year a major celebration occurs in the small Ohio city south of Cleveland when a new class is inducted. This year it will be Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, Jerry Jones, Jason Taylor, LaDanian Tomlinson, and Kurt Warner.

During Enshrinement Week, the NFL hosts all sorts of events to lure fans in for the excitement, including the Hall of Fame game, the league’s opening exhibition game of the new season in August. The big event is the induction ceremony, but they also hold a Concert For Legends to close out the weekend.

And this year Terry Baucom & The Dukes Of Drive will be the first bluegrass band ever invited to perform. They will join country stars Toby Keith and Kid Rock, both entertainers with a long history of association with the NFL on stage August 6. Their set is scheduled from 2:30-3:00 p.m.

Things got started with the band’s hit single, Fourth and Goal, written by Paula Breedlove and Brad Davis. The song has a football theme, expressing a guy’s desire to win the heart of a fair lady using pigskin metaphors, as Jimmy Martin might have done in the ’60s.

Breedlove is a Canton native, and one of her oldest friends is David Little, who works in sports events production. When he heard the song, he felt it would be a natural for inclusion at the concert, and made it his mission to have the guys invited on the show. So her shared the song and the band’s reputation with Hall of Fame officials, and now Terry and the boys are headed to Canton, OH.

It just shows you the power of bluegrass. Well done Bauc!

More information on the Concert For Legends can be found online.