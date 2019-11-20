Barefoot Movement to Bonfire Recording

Bonfire Music Group has announced today the signing of The Barefoot Movement to the label. A debut single is expected on Friday, with an EP to follow in February.

The Movement is a four-piece string band who play an attractive mix of old time, bluegrass, and Americana music, most of it written within the band. Like many young groups of their kind, they tour nearly non-stop, taking their sound – and their shoeless presentation – wherever folks will have them.

Offering both a male and a female lead vocalist, a very wide array of musical interests, and a subtle virtuosity, this quartet is as likely to pull out a Ralph Stanley classic as a ’60s R&B hit, a tender original ballad, or a rip roarin’ fiddle tune.

Here are a pair of videos that demonstrate the depth of their catalog.

The Barefoot Movement is Noah Wall on fiddle, Tommy Norris on mandolin, Alex Conerly on guitar, and Katie Blomarz on bass.

Their new single with Bonfire, Early In The Morning, will be released on November 22.