BanjoLit introduces Banjo Key

Among the new items being introduced this week in the World of Bluegrass exhibit hall is the Banjo Key from BanjoLit.

Much like the old skate keys some of us may recall from our youth, the Banjo Key is a simple tool with cut outs to adjust the most common nuts on the banjo. Using this one tool you can loosen or tighten the nuts that hold the coordinator rods, the bracket nuts that control head tension, the nuts that hold tuning pegs onto the headstock, and the screws at the base of most tuning pegs for Mastertone style instruments.

Not as fully-functional as shop tools you might keep at home, Banjo Key is however small enough to easily fit in your case (or pants) pocket for emergency repairs or adjustments at a jam or a gig. And selling for only $10, you can afford to have one in every case.

Sometimes the most brilliant ideas are the simplest, and BanjoLit has one with this item.

Those attending the World of Bluegrass convention can find BanjoLit with their dealer, Ozark Music Shoppe (booth #114 in the exhibit area), starting on Wednesday afternoon and running through Saturday. After this week, they will be available for order online.