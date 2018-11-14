Banjo straps from Banjolit

Our Slovak friends with Banjolit have introduced a new line of banjo straps which they will ship anywhere in the world.

These are ultra-high quality, handmade straps made from the finest soft leather for comfort and durability. The three styles on offer are meant for semi-permanent installation, remaining on your banjo even when packed in the case. They can be removed, of course, but the attachment is quite secure and only needs to be moved to change its length.

The primary innovation in the Banjolit straps is the way they are designed to distribute the weight across your shoulder and collar bone. For their Custom and Special straps, they have a wider area where the strap meets your body, based on the way that heavy camera bag straps are created for professional photographers. To install these straps, you place the wider section so that it sits comfortably on your shoulder, and they set the length by which of several holes punched into the ends you use to attach to the brackets. Once you have the proper length, you could trim away excess leather from the ends.

A Classic strap is also available, using the same fine leather, but with a uniform width along the strap until it narrows at the ends. The Custom and Special models only differ in the placement of the wider section. A detailed description of the differences between the three can be seen on the Banjolit web site, including photos and measurements.

Costs for these straps range from $69 to $75, and quantities are limited.

The good folks at Banjolit also want to remind everyone about their custom jewelry, which uses banjo fingerboard inlays to create necklaces for your favorite banjo pickin’ gal. See some of the designs in the video below.

You can learn more about all the Banjolit products online.