Banjo spielen! now available for German banjo students

Are you looking to learn to play the banjo, or studying it now in earnest, but have German as your primary language? Then Sebastian Schröder has the book for you!

His newly-published Banjo Spielen!, which translates in English to Play Banjo!, offers a German language guide to playing the five string in several popular styles. Sebastian covers the basics of three finger playing, plus clawhammer, and classic or minstrel banjo.

He tells us that existing German banjo books are not ideal for absolute beginners trying to learn on their own. After teaching private lessons for many years, and not finding a book like this for his students, Sebastian decided to put one together for himself. It’s meant as an overview of modern techniques in a single volume, with appendices on music theory and banjo set up.

Over the course of 50 pages, he presents 300 exercise with 150 illustrations and 40 songs using the tablature system. Bluegrass, folk, blues and old time music are included with all samples and songs also available on the accompanying audio CD.

Banjo Spielen! is available online for 42.80 €. Several samples can be viewed on the web site.