Band contest added to Dailey & Vincent’s LandFest

Dailey & Vincent’s annual music festival in Georgia, LandFest In The Mountains & On The Lake, has something new in store for 2019.

They are hosting an online band contest, with the winner receiving a one hour set on stage at the festival on September 13 in Hiawassee, GA. In keeping with the theme of the festival, and the types of music performed by Jamie and Darrin, the competition is open to bluegrass, Gospel, or country bands.

There is no entry fee to submit your band. You simply need to send two video performances and a band photo to LandfestBandContest@gmail.com. Judging will be done by the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Board, where LandFest is held in September.

Submissions will be accepted until August 1, and the winner will be notified by email by August 15.

More information about Landfest can be found online.