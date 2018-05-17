Backline to Behind The Mic Entertainment

Posted on by John Lawless

Behind The Mic Entertainment has announced their latest signing, bringing Poor Mountain Records artists Backline from South Carolina into the fold. Dawn Mac and her agency will handle booking and publicity services for the band.

The young band has found success quickly after launching in 2016, based on the highly appealing voice of guitarist Katelyn Ingardia and their clever original songs. She is supported by a fine group including Travis Tucker on reso-guitar, Zach Carter on banjo, Louis Hughes on mandolin, and Jason Belue on bass.

Mac, who is the principal agent for Behind The Mic, and both a host and owner of Bluegrass Planet Radio, says of her new charges…

“From the moment I first discovered Backline, I knew they were destined for big things in bluegrass music. If there ever was a band that has the ‘it’ factor, this bands fits the bill. From their professional sound to their impressive image, Backline is a stand-out among the who’s who in Bluegrass. I am honored and thrilled for the opportunity to be working with Backline.”

Here’s the band with a live version of Katelyn’s song, Keep My Powder Dry.

For more information on Backline, visit their web site or contact Dawn online.

