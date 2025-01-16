B Funky from Laney and Bishop

Sound Biscuit Records are bringing out a new single from Laney and Bishop, an instrumental whirlwind written by Colby Laney called B Funky.

Sharp-eyed grassers may have caught the hint in the tune’s title that this one is likely in the key of B, a challenging signature for new string players, but a favorite for seasoned pickers.

Colby says that, yes, this is the case.

“It’s just a fun tune that really lets us stretch out and improvise in the key of B. Bluegrass players often think of B as the ‘blues jam’ or ‘mash’ key, but we wanted to take it in a completely different direction—something fresh and different but still rooted in the tradition of jamming.

It’s one of those tracks that just makes you smile and have a good time while playing or listening.”

Support comes from his partner, Danielle Bishop on fiddle, and a crew of east Tennessee all-stars. Both Laney and Bishop are widely-recognized bluegrass professionals, he with Volume Five, Larry Stephenson, and others, and she taking titles at Fiddlers Grove, the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, and the Georgia Mountain State Fair.

Helping out on this funky romp are Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Jacob Burleson on bass. Colby plays guitar and Danielle fiddle.

Check it out…

B Funky will be available from popular download and streaming services on January 17. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.