Away From The Mire video from Billy Strings

Modern grass flat picker Billy Strings has released a music video for the second single from his upcoming HOME album on Rounder, that is as provocative and challenging and his envelope-pushing sound. From the effects on his guitar in the intro to the mind-bending animation by Mertcan Mertbilek, you can always count on Billy to defy expectations.

We’ve been talking about the 1960s in the wake of the 50th anniversary of Carlton Haney’s 1969 Camp Springs festival. Strings and Mertbilek remember the ’60s in their own way here.

Pre-orders for HOME are available now, and the two singles can be found wherever you stream or download music online. Look for the full album on September 27.