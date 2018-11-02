Ashley Lewis named Bluegrass Today Sales Manager

Bluegrass Today is delighted to announce that long-time sales associate Ashley Lewis has been promoted to the position of Sales Manager, now handling the bulk of our national accounts.

Lewis first came to Bluegrass Today in May of 2014 as a graphic designer, however when an opening in our sales department became available in August 2015, Ashley asked if she could join the team.

CEO Terry Herd was quick to recognize her desire to help our customers. “Ashley lights up the room with her enthusiasm, charm and professionalism. It was obvious from the start that she had a strong drive to help our customers succeed in their marketing efforts. As an artist herself, she knows the industry first hand. Coupled with her commitment to excellence, it was a no brainer” said Herd. “We’re so fortunate to have someone of her caliber in this industry and so proud to have her on our team. She takes every sale personally”.

Like so many people in the bluegrass industry, Ashley first became involved as an artist. She has released a pair of albums featuring her original songs, lovely voice, and highly accomplished mandolin playing. A number of her tracks have been successful on bluegrass radio and the bluegrass airplay charts. Ashley currently tours with her band, Legacy, and can often be found at festivals and concerts across the central US.

When informed of her promotion, Ashley responded with her typical humility…

“Thank you so much, I am thrilled to work with you guys. Bluegrass Today is not only thriving but nurturing the music I so love. This position has enabled me to combine my passion for music with the joy of helping others realize their dreams.”

You can reach Ashley by email or phone (615-410-4905 x200) to discuss advertising with us here at Bluegrass Today.