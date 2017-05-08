Are You OK Alone? video from Jenni Lyn

Katherine Street Records has released their first music video from Jenni Lyn Gardner’s solo project, Burn Another Candle.

The video is an interesting production, directed by Nashville filmmaker Dycee Wildman, for Jenni Lyn’s song, Are You OK Alone? Visually stark in black and white, the story is told on a simple bedroom set where the subject is biding time waiting for her banjo player to come home. Together with the somewhat quirky song, the video conveys a real vulnerability in a believable manner that is fresh and appealing in a young bluegrass artist.

Enjoy.

Jenni Lyn will be back with Della Mae for a number of shows this summer, including at Spoleto, Grey Fox and Winfield.

Burn Another Candle is available wherever you find bluegrass music for sale.