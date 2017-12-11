Are You Living Right video from Carolina Blue

Carolina Blue is proud to announce their very first Gospel bluegrass video, for the song Are You Living Right from their current Poor Mountain Records project, Sounds Of Kentucky Grass.

You might wonder why a North Carolina Band would title their album, Sounds Of Kentucky Grass. Well, it’s because this is a tribute to the music of Lawrence Lane, who called his band The Kentucky Grass.

The video was filmed at the historic McGaha Chapel in Cedar Mountain, NC, courtesy of the Transylvania Historical Society.