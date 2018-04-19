Announcing the Mountain Fever Higher Education Scholarship

Ever since bluegrass music became a commercial entity in the 1950s, there have been industry people concerned about attracting, and maintaining, the interest of younger fans. No one buys more recorded music than those in the 18-25 demographic, and with music sales finally trending up again through the popularity of streaming sites, the industry has something to smile about again.

So how do you energize younger fans to greater involvement with bluegrass and acoustic music forms? Lots of answers have been suggested and tried, and the folks at Mountain Fever Records have come up with one of their own. Together with their sister label, Travianna Records, they will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a 2018 high school graduate to reward and aid a promising future college student for their outstanding merit, citizenship, and love of music.

To qualify, you must be able to demonstrate that you will graduate high school by July 1, 2018, have been accepted into college, and have maintained a GPA of at least 3.0. The $1,000 award will be delivered on August 1 as a check for $500, with the final $500 coming on January 1, 2019 after showing proof of keeping that 3.0 GPA through your first semester of college.

This is a single-shot, one-time scholarship to a individual recipient, though Mountain Fever hopes to offer it again each year to a new batch of students. As Missy Pyne Delgado with the label tells us, “Our goal is to help these kids as they embark on new endeavors in life. It’s not easy, and we hope the funds will help them fill any gaps they have, and ease their stress as they take on new responsibilities.”

Using the form below, or by following this link, you must submit an application by May 15 to qualify.

The following information will be required for your application:

Applicant’s Name, Address, Email, and Phone Number Applicant’s High School with proof of graduation and GPA Name of college the applicant plans to attend with proof of acceptance Proposed major A list of extra-curricular activities including school, church andcommunity activities A short essay explaining “How Music Has Impacted My Life” (Must be 200 – 500 words)

You don’t actually have to demonstrate your graduation, GPA, or college acceptance in the application, but will need to do so prior to the scholarship funds being distributed.

Applicants don’t need to be pursuing music as a college major to be considered, so please share this information with any high school seniors you know who are preparing for college.

Hats off to Mountain Fever for their generosity!