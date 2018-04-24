Announcing Behind The Mic Entertainment

Dawn Mac, bluegrass radio host and owner/operator of Bluegrass Planet Radio, has announced a new venture. She has launched Behind The Mic Entertainment, with her first client, Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome.

Mac will serve as the band’s booking representative, and will also offer publicity, marketing, branding, and promotions services for artists and events in the bluegrass realm. She feels that her 15 years in the business give her a perspective and the experience necessary to help artists reach a broader audience.

Jeff Brown has a wealth of experience in the bluegrass world as well, learning from some of the best in the business. Several years with Larry Sparks as bass player and tenor singer for the Lonesome Ramblers served as the best of introductions to the music, as well as the professional side of the industry. He has also spent time with the Charlie Sizemore Band, and as a fill in for Ralph Stanley, Blue Highway, and Jesse McReynolds.

The band name says it all. Still Lonesome works the mountain sound, with a decided Stanley influence. Brown is on guitar and lead vocals, with Austin Brown on bass, Nick Goad on mandolin, and Rod Smith on banjo. They have a pair of albums to date, focusing largely on original material in the lonesome style.

Brown had told us in a discussion earlier this year that it was becoming too much for him to stay out on the road and also manage the band by himself. We are delighted that he has found someone to assist him in these efforts.

To reach Behind The Mic Entertainment, visit their web site.