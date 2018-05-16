And To Think That I Saw It At Bean Blossom

I wanted to begin this week by answering some concerns raised in the comments section and elsewhere about some of the contents of my columns, whether it be alleged pinball sexism, or alleged lack of respect for traditional bluegrass lyrics. Fortunately, my answer for almost all concerns like this is the same. Not to be lazy or dismissive, but it’s a kind of two-word form letter: humor column.

I did want to expand on the bluegrass lyrics issue just a little because I received a thoughtfully written email about the subject. In the column in question, I suggested that bluegrass songs might achieve more mass acceptance if the names were changed to reflect more currently popular monikers, so for example, Darling Corey would become Darling Skyler. The reader who emailed me objected to the idea, feeling that bluegrass lyrics should be left alone, as they capture a historical place in time. In other words, if you want a song about Darling Skyler or Little Harper, write it yourself.

I actually couldn’t agree more. What the reader was unaware of was that he was writing to the original bluegrass lyrics reactionary. I’m the one always harping about people singing “to weep and to cry” in The Lonesome River, when Carter Stanley’s original lyrics were “to grieve and to cry.” I’ve been quite annoying about this, I’ll admit. I consider the alteration of lyrics like this to be disrespectful to the writer, or sometimes just lazy. Why, then, did I suggest changing the names in these classic songs? See my two-word answer above.

You know what else would be disrespectful to the writers of traditional bluegrass songs? Rewriting them as Dr. Seuss stories. Here’s an example or two, so you’ll know what not to do:

Pig in a Pen

The news just came in from out in the pen

That the pig is awake, it’s almost 8:10!

And standing outside of this pen is a man

A man who his friends like to call Farmer Stan

He owns this fine pig and he owns it with pride

He praises its snout, its ears and its hide

Our farmer named Stan has a barrel of corn

Which he’s now dipping into this fine chilly morn

For his pig is quite hungry, this much is clear

He’s pacing the pen from far end to near

This pig must be fed every day it turns out

Because pigs must keep growing, of this there’s no doubt

And that’s why this farmer named Stan is concerned

You see this pig owner has recently learned

That his steady employer Fritz Plumbing Supplies

Without even telling the hows and the whys

Has requested that Farmer Stan travel afar

To Luxembourg, Memphis, and South Zanzibar

That’s all fine with Stan, he likes the employment

But what of his pig and his corn-based enjoyment?

Who will look after this pig in a pen

While he’s off selling faucets in packets of ten?

“I need a girl,” he started to plan

“A girl who is little and pretty,” thought Stan

“One who loves pigs, who will be kind and true

And who won’t mind a small bit of muck on her shoe

I must find such a girl for my pig, and I will

If I have to go all the way down to Brazil”

Or, in the spirit of Seuss’ books for first readers:

Hot Corn Cold Corn

My corn is hot, see my hot corn

Your corn is cold, I see your cold corn

If we could just figure a way to combine

These hot and cold corns, then we might get moonshine

Here comes Aunt Sally, a friendly old lass

She’s always happy to fill up our glass

She’s tall and lanky, about 6 foot 2

I’ll bet my Aunt Sally is taller than you

There’s Uncle Bill, he’s Charlie’s great uncle

He comes from the faraway town of Strebunkle

He owns a still and he’s willing to lend it

But he’s on his way home, so he’ll leave us to tend it

Farewell Uncle Bill and thanks for the help

Come back in the morning and give us a yelp.

Yes sir.