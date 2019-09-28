Amanda Cook newest Blueridge Guitars endorser

All sorts of things can happen during World of Bluegrass week. With nearly the entire bluegrass industry in one place, meetings and communications that might have taken weeks with everyone back in their offices, can happen in just a few minutes face-to-face in Raleigh.

The latest such is an announcement today from Saga Musical Instruments that Amanda Cook will be the newest endorser of their Blueridge Guitars. These fine instruments are designed by Saga to match the specs of the classic prewar dreadnaughts, but manufactured offshore to allow for a lower selling price than one would expect for US-made guitars.

Amanda accepted her new Blueridge this afternoon at Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music venue in Garner, NC. Other prominent Blueridge artists have been Ralph Stanley II and Junior Sisk.

Cook had told us earlier in the week that she would be starting on her next band album as soon as she finishes engineering the vocals for the new Junior Sisk record at Mountain Fever Studios. Maybe we’ll get to hear the new guitar when the next one from the Amanda Cook Band is released next year.