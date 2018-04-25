Allegheny Drifters Day declared in Pittsburgh

April 14 was a big day for The Allegheny Drifters. After 15 years performing together, the day was proclaimed as Allegheny Drifters Day by the Mayor of their home town of Pittsburgh.

The band played an anniversary concert that day, complete with cake, which also celebrated Drifters mandolin man Bob Artis’ 50th year playing bluegrass in Pittsburgh.

Bob and his wife, Karen, who plays bass with the group, sent along some photos from their big day, plus the first single from their upcoming album, Candles In The Window.

Other members of the band include Bernie Cunningham on guitar, Radford Vance on banjo, and Michele Birkby-Vance on fiddle.