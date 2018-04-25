Allegheny Drifters Day declared in Pittsburgh

Posted on by John Lawless

April 14 was a big day for The Allegheny Drifters. After 15 years performing together, the day was proclaimed as Allegheny Drifters Day by the Mayor of their home town of Pittsburgh.

The band played an anniversary concert that day, complete with cake, which also celebrated Drifters mandolin man Bob Artis’ 50th year playing bluegrass in Pittsburgh.

Bob and his wife, Karen, who plays bass with the group, sent along some photos from their big day, plus the first single from their upcoming album, Candles In The Window.

Other members of the band include Bernie Cunningham on guitar, Radford Vance on banjo, and Michele Birkby-Vance on fiddle.

  • Bruce Mountjoy with the proclamation from Mayor Peduto at The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Bruce Mountjoy reads the proclamation from Mayor Peduto at The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Banjo section for The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Jim Scott with The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Jim Scott and Bob Artis with The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Gregg Welty with The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Gregg Welty with The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Former members with The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Former members with The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Photo collage at The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Cakes at The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Tiny dancer Violet at The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Mia Magnolia checks under the stage at The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Raffle prize at The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • David Anderson draws the winning ticket at The Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Michele Birkby Vance with The Allegheny Drifters at their 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Radford Vance with The Allegheny Drifters at their 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Karen Artis with The Allegheny Drifters at their 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Bernie Cunningham with The Allegheny Drifters at their 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Bob Artis with The Allegheny Drifters at their 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Allegheny Drifters at their 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Allegheny Drifters at their 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Venue for the Allegheny Drifters 15th Anniversary concert (April 14, 2018)
  • Proclamation from Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto

