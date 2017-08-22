All the Ways I’m Gone, new single from Chris Jones

Chris Jones is a perennial high performer on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart. Radio loves his music, and so do we.

The first pair of singles from his latest Mountain Home album, Made To Move, have done well on the chart, with I’m A Wanderer going to #1 on four separate occasions. So we expect this latest single, All The Ways I’m Gone, to make its mark just the same.

Like so many of his hits, the song was written by Chris and Jon Weisberger, bass player with his touring group, The Night Drivers.

Jones offers a brief description…

“It’s a bouncy and bluesy tune, which features some low vocal tones and (in my opinion) a smoking’ banjo break from Gina Clowes, who will release her own album for Mountain Home soon. Co-producer Tim Surrett guests on dobro.”

They’ve not created a video for the track, but you can hear it in this YouTube clip.

Radio programmers who don’t have the album can download it, and this new single, from AirPlay Direct.