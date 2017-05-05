Alison Brown banjo bag available from Compass

Here’s a Mother’s Day gift idea for the banjo pickin’ mama in your life.

Alison Brown, banjo player supreme and head of Nashville’s Compass Records has teamed up with Raleigh, NC bag maker Holly Aiken to offer a custom-designed banjo bag suitable for use by both mean and women. It’s sized perfectly to carry a tablet (8” x 10” – 1.75” deep) or iPad, and whatever other accessories you need while away from the house.

The bag is based on one Holly makes called the Auxiliary model, which attendees at World of Bluegrass may have noticed displayed during previous events in Raleigh. She made a series of them with banjos, guitars, and fiddles, which are no longer available. Brown and Aiken came up with a new banjo design for the Alison Brown Banjo Bag, which comes with a strap adjustable from 13.5” to 27”.

Alison said that they had been working on this idea since last fall.

“I reached out to Holly after seeing her purses in the Raleigh airport on the way home from IBMA last year. She was really excited about the idea of collaborating on a banjo design and I just got the first batch in time for MerleFest. Apparently her products have quite a reputation among women in NC – a lot of women at the festival shared stories with me about their Holly Aiken/Stitch bags. I’m hoping other folks think it’s as cool as I do.”

Orders from the Compass store will be shipped with two autographed Alison Brown CDs of your choice.

Such a deal!

Check it out online.