Alex Leach Band to Mountain Home

Mountain Home Music Company has announced the signing of the Alex Leach Band to a recording contract. The band is dedicated to the preservation of the old time mountain sound in bluegrass, heavily influenced by the music of The Stanley Brothers, presented in a highly entertaining fashion.

Their leader, Alex Leach, is a life long proponent of that sound, perfected through several years as the banjo player with Ralph Stanley II. Alex plays guitar and sings lead with his group, joined by his wife, Miranda, on harmony vocals, Brandon Masur on banjo, JT Coleman on bass, and Joshua Gooding on mandolin.

They will start work soon on a new project for Mountain Home, and Alex says the whole team is excited to get started.

“I can’t express in words how thrilled we are to be joining the Mountain Home team. It is truly an honor and we look forward to getting into the studio soon to create some special music. I am also very excited to say that one of my musical heroes, Mr. Jim Lauderdale, is coming on board as producer. I’d like to thank Jim, my family, and everyone who has believed in us from day one. Look for our new music coming soon on Mountain Home!”

And Ty Gilpin from Mountain Home says that the company is happy to be associated with the band.

“We are excited to welcome Alex and his group to the label. Alex is one of those ‘real deal’ artists. His steeped-in-tradition sound reminds us of why we all love first-generation bluegrass, but the originality he brings to the music makes it relatable to the current scene. Thank goodness there are young artists both preserving and giving new life to this music.”

Keep an eye out for new music from the Alex Leach Band in the next few months.