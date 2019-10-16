Alabam from Ronnie Bowman, with Del McCoury and Bobby Bare

Ronnie Bowman is back with a third single from his upcoming solo project with Englehardt Music Group, a rip snorter of a song from Cowboy Copas called Alabam.

And he has a couple of his Nashville singing buddies along for the ride, Bobby Bare and Del McCoury, who each take a couple of verses in their own particular style. These three amigos are assisted by a wicked band of super pickers, including Scott Vestal on banjo, Dan Tyminski on mandolin, Wyatt Rice on guitar, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Jimmy Stewart on reso-guitar, and Barry Bales on bass. Tyminski and Garnett Bowman add vocal harmonies.

It’s a fun and funny song, borrowing a bit from Salty Dog Blues, which was a big hit for Copas back in 1960. Ronnie sings it with his patented smooth, while Bobby talks his way through his lyrics, and Del… well, he Dels it hard!

Here’s a taste of the track.

Alabam is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Ronnie Bowman, the self-titled album, is due from Englehardt on November 8.