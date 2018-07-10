Acoustic Shoppe named again as Top 100 dealer by NAMM

The Acoustic Shoppe, operated by the Chapman family in Springfield, MO, has again been honored by the National Association of Music Merchants as a Top 100 Dealer. The award recognizes music stores who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their stores, neighborhood, and customers and share in NAMM’s vision for creating a more musical world through local communities.

The Chapmans are well-known to bluegrass fans for the many years they toured together as a band of three brothers and their dad. When the band stopped touring as the next generation of Chapmans came into the world, they opened The Acoustic Shoppe as a specialty retailer serving the needs of bluegrass pickers in southwestern Missouri.

The list of Top 100 dealers for 2018 was announced during the recent Summer NAMM convention in Nashville, where the Shoppe was also selected as one of the Top 3 Finalist for Best Emerging Dealer/Rookie of the Year. These ratings are determined by an independent panel of judges who review retailers for customer service, music advocacy, store design, and promotions, and are scored in accordance to determine the Top 100 list.

Jeremy Chapman, one of the three brothers who own and manage the store, said that they were both honored and humbled by being included on the list.

“To be selected as a Top 100 dealer four of the five years we’ve been open has been a huge honor, but we were just blown away for NAMM to name our store in Springfield, MO as one of the Top 3 Emerging dealers in the world two years in a row!”

2018 was the fourth year in a row that they made the list.

