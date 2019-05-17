ACMA awards scholarships to Trey Wellington and Jacob Metz

The Appalachian Cultural Music Association in Kingsport, TN was founded in 1998 with the goal of educating the public about all the music and cultural history that has been created in the east Tennessee region. They manage The Mountain Music Museum there in Kingsport, with multiple exhibits that tell the story of early country music in the area, and host performances on their Pickin’ Porch stage.

They function as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, and keep themselves afloat through a number of generous sponsors, and admission charges to the museum and the various concerts they hold.

One of their proudest achievements each year is when they award partial scholarships to deserving young musicians studying in the Bluegrass, Old Time & Country Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. One is named for Leon Kiser, a popular local bluegrass artist in the 1970s, and the other for the great Benny Sims, another local boy, who played fiddle with Flatt & Scruggs in their early days.

Chosen to receive these awards this year are a pair of banjo pickers, Jacob Metz and Trey Wellington. Though both are still enrolled as full time students at ETSU, they also perform with professional touring acts on the weekends. Jacob is working with The Bluegrass Outlaws, and Trey with Cane Mill Road. Jacob plays reso-guitar with the Outlaws, and banjo in the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band.

Congratulations to both of these fine young men, and hats off to the ACMA for helping with their tuition.