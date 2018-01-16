Abbzug video from Hawktail

Alternative string quartet Hawktail have released a second video with a tune from their upcoming album. And like the first, it was recorded live at Nashville’s Downtown Presbyterian Church.

The group features Brittany Haas on fiddle, Jordan Tice on guitar, Paul Kowert on bass, and Dominic Leslie on mandolin.

Their unnamed debut project under this name (they were formerly known as Haas, Kowert, Tice) was also recorded live at Downtown Presbyterian Church, and the videos were captured during those sessions.

This is one Brittany wrote called Abbzug, to which Paul and Jordan also contributed. It’s in the form of a bluesy fiddle tune that starts out extra slow, and builds as it moves along.